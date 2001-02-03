Energy Secretary Spencer Abraham rejected pleas from Western governors Friday to cap wholesale utility prices to protect consumers should California's energy crisis spread.
A cap could discourage conservation and worsen problems this summer, Abraham told 10 governors at a summit called to examine the crisis. He said anything that could reduce demand "has to be looked at very closely."
Besides economic connections, Western states are connected by the infrastructure of the Western Power Grid, which distributes electricity to 11 states and two Canadian provinces.
Some states fear deregulation of the electricity industry, growing populations and power-draining new companies could cause regional energy shortages that have forced parts of California into a daily scramble for power.
The Bush administration has warned that the federal government will not provide a solution to the problems.
Some governors, including Oregon's John Kitzhaber and Washington's Gary Locke, both Democrats, said a federal cap on soaring wholesale electricity rates would prevent utilities from passing on higher prices to customers.
"Many utilities have increased their rates at incomprehensible percentages which allows a transfer of wealth from the citizens of the West to energy marketers with no assurance of future supply stability," Kitzhaber said.
Locke said the crisis is draining more than $1 billion out of the Northwest economy with "energy costs that simply cannot be justified."
"It's devastating our economy," he said.
Republican Idaho Gov. Dirk Kempthorne, chairman of the Western Governors' Association, said the governors are divided on whether price limits should be imposed. He declined to state his own position.
Consumer groups said the federal government should help impose wholesale price caps.
"It is not fair to ask consumers to pay higher prices at a time when power generators and wholesalers are racking up inordinate profits," said Adam Goldberg, a policy analyst for the Consumers Union in Washington.
Alan Richardson, chief executive of the utility PacificCorp, said price caps could control prices for a while but also could trigger supply shortages and subsequent price increases.
He instead called for more conservation efforts, including finding large customers willing to use less power and paying households to install energy efficient appliances.
The governors recommended several immediate steps to ease the crisis: establishing long-term power contracts in California to reduce dependence on short-term power buying, streamlining the permit process for new power plants and creating a central database to track regional supply and demand.
California has already taken the first step: On Thursday, a new law took effect allowing the state to sign long-term power contracts for up to a decade and sell electricity to customers of its nearly insolvent utilities. Critics said it would lead to rate increases.
Also Friday, Vice President Dick Cheney met with members of the president's energy task force in Washington.
"They've shed all preconceived notions as to what needs to be done, and they are taking a whole new look at national energy policy to see where the federal government can play a role in the short-term as well as the very long term," said Cheney's spokeswoman, Juleanna Glover Weiss.
At the same time, she said: "There's a very limited amount the federal government can do."<
