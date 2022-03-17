FBI eyeing 6 suspects after bomb threats at Black colleges
- By COLLIN BINKLEY AP Education Writer
-
-
- 0
As the nation's historically Black colleges remain on edge after receiving dozens of bomb threats in recent weeks, federal law enforcement officials said they have identified six suspects who they believe are responsible for most of the racially motivated crimes.
More than a third of America's 101 historically Black colleges and universities have been targeted by calls or emails threatening to set off bombs on their campuses since early January, with the vast majority arriving during the celebration of Black History Month in February. The threats are being investigated as hate crimes.
At a congressional hearing Thursday, federal law enforcement agencies said they are working aggressively to make arrests in the 59 cases, calling the case their "highest priority." All six suspects are juveniles, according to the FBI.
Ryan Young, executive assistant director of the FBI intelligence branch, said investigators have identified "one person and a small group," although some of the threats may have been copycat crimes.
"Our intention is to bring these individuals to justice," Young told the House Oversight Committee.
The Biden administration this week announced a series of actions in response to the threats. The Education Department on Wednesday issued guidance to help colleges navigate threats and get help from federal agencies. Vice President Kamala Harris, the nation's first Black vice president and an alumna of Howard University, a historically Black institution in Washington, also notified colleges they are eligible for grants meant to help schools recover from violence.
No explosives have been found in connection with the threats, but students say the prospect of violence has loomed over their lives. The threats have prompted lockdowns and evacuations, sometimes late at night, leaving students anxious and uneasy.
Emmanuel Ukot, president of the student government at Xavier University of Louisiana, said tensions have been high in the wake of two threats at the school of more than 3,000 students. Some students have been afraid to return to classes, he said, and some have sought mental health services.
"The triple impact of COVID-19, the ongoing racial reckoning in the country and the bomb threats on HBCU campuses is having a real and lasting impact on our students," he told lawmakers.
Howard University has received at least four threats since Jan. 4. After the second one, officials gave students a day off for their mental health.
"The added stress and in some cases paranoia that students, faculty and staff have subsequently experienced cannot be overstated," said Kylie Burke, president of Howard's student government.
The threats began in early January but picked up on Feb. 1, the first day of Black History Month, when 18 colleges were threatened on the same day. Some have come as recently as Monday, when Morehouse College in Atlanta locked down its campus in response to a bomb threat.
The vast majority of the threats have been made by phone, with a small number coming in emails or other online messages, said Young, of the FBI. Investigators have had trouble tracing some threats that were made using encryption technology, he added.
Young declined to provide further details on the six juveniles, but he said they "know they are under the scope of an investigation."
The investigation is spread across 31 FBI field offices along with other units including its cyber crimes division.
The threats evoke a history of bombings and other acts of violence against Black Americans.
Lawmakers on the Oversight Committee recalled the 1963 bombing of an Alabama church that killed four young Black girls. Others noted a 1999 bombing at Florida A&M University, a historically Black school. Two pipe bombs exploded in that case, although no one was injured.
"These reprehensible threats against Black institutions echo the tactics employed by the Ku Klux Klan and others decades ago as they tried to instill terror in the Black community," said Democratic Rep. Carolyn Maloney, chair of the committee.
Lawmakers from both parties urged authorities to hasten the investigation and expressed frustration that no arrests have been made, prolonging the turmoil for students and faculty.
"This committee is looking for guarantees from the FBI that there's going to be arrests made," Republican Rep. Clay Higgins of Louisiana said. "There should be no systemic fear at our colleges and universities in America."
FBI and Homeland Security officials said they are continuing to investigate, and they have been providing training to help HBCUs respond to threats.
Michelle Asha Cooper, an acting assistant education secretary, told lawmakers that HBCUs will need help recovering from the threats, which have diverted emergency resources and placed an increased burden on campus mental health systems.
"Campus leaders do not have all the resources at their disposal to respond appropriately to the ongoing threats, and are not fully aware of the resources available from the federal government," she said.
The House last week passed a resolution condemning the threats and affirming support for the schools. But Democrats said Congress must do more, with some calling for legislation that would increase HBCU funding for security, infrastructure and other costs.
Students testifying at the hearing echoed the call for further support. Burke said that while Howard benefits from being located in the nation's capital, with access to its security resources, many HBCUs don't have that kind of privilege.
"When you support historically Black colleges and universities, what you're really supporting is the next generation of Black lawyers, filmmakers, engineers, artists, doctors and even politicians," she said.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Trending Stories
Articles
- Man pleads in Redwood City rowing practice theft
- San Mateo decides to allow larger ADUs
- Some San Mateo County districts drop mask mandates
- San Mateo-Foster City School District floats school swap
- Foster City woman scammed out of $826,000
- Pilot Light restaurant opens in Half Moon Bay
- San Mateo County working on new solutions for gun violence
- Serra baseball sophomore Sam Kretsch goes the distance under lights at Burlingame
- Man found dead in Pacifica park
- Millbrae map stirs concern
Images
Videos
Commented
- Delusional (33)
- Inane rants have me worried (31)
- Putin’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine (30)
- Know what you’ve got (21)
- No, really (20)
- Critics and complainers (16)
- Continuing to mask students is shameful (15)
- Moral obligation (11)
- State of the Union (9)
- How to pay for gas replacement (9)
- Don’t let an outsider pit Belmont neighborhoods against each other (9)
- All lives matter (8)
- Trash on roads (8)
- Days of remembrance in American history (7)
- Districting and redistricting, San Mateo County is all over the place (7)
- Paranoid much? (7)
- San Mateo bike lanes project approved (7)
- Plan aims for more buses, faster service in San Mateo County (7)
- ‘The City of Good Living for the Well Off’? (7)
- Please support Ukraine (6)
- Family, money, politics, Russia, Ukraine, America (6)
- Carbon fee and dividend will aid Horgan’s woes (5)
- Gas ban needed (5)
- A flawed Constitution (5)
- Housing market distortions (5)
- Rebellion against state’s assault on single-family neighborhoods (5)
- San Mateo County calls for Mickelson pool’s reopening (5)
- Why Black history is important (5)
- In Assembly race, a young perspective (4)
- Masking in schools (4)
- Explaining current war to an 11-year-old (4)
- Meet Ajwang (4)
- Carlmont boys’ basketball earns first-ever Nor Cal win (4)
- Can workplaces evolve into something better? (3)
- My grandmother’s hands (3)
- How much housing for San Mateo? (3)
- Notes, quotes and more dust motes (3)
- Second units – love them or hate them (3)
- What Black History Month means to me (3)
- We did a great thing (3)
- San Mateo County eyes parcel tax to address climate (3)
- San Francisco Giants (3)
- End ICE transfers (2)
- Gov. Newsom’s gambit (2)
- Don’t complain, be more active (2)
- Canadian police arrest 2 leaders of protesting truckers (2)
- Take the 5th? The choice could soon be Trump's in NY probe (2)
- A difficult topic with many sides (2)
- Governments worsen poverty (2)
- Why cities in San Mateo County are planning for new levels of growth (2)
- PG&E acting on natural gas price surge (2)
- The cost of electrification (2)
- Wiener destroying our cities (2)
- ‘Boosting’ affordable housing (2)
- We have to share the load (2)
- San Mateo County local sports roundup • Thursday, Feb. 17, 2021 (2)
- San Mateo County working on new solutions for gun violence (2)
- Of bike lanes and gas bans (2)
- Redwood City debuts upgraded fishing pier (2)
- A week of legal setbacks for Trump in Washington, New York (2)
- Endemic COVID path emerges in San Mateo County (2)
- Caltrans cleans up homeless camp in Redwood City (2)
- What issues are important to you? (2)
- Belmont council exploits district structuring for power grab (2)
- The long history of the PTA (2)
- Behind the UN assessment on climate change (2)
- Save the pool (2)
- Belmont-Redwood Shores School District officials back renewed parcel tax (2)
- Picking winners and losers in housing (1)
- Don’t complain (1)
- Saving gasoline (1)
- California bill would allow citizens to enforce weapons ban (1)
- The night the lights went out in the Sacred Heart Prep gym (1)
- A visit to Kiev in the early 1990s (1)
- Cañada fitness center in works (1)
- Foster City exploring business tax hike (1)
- Never take freedom for granted (1)
- San Mateo officer catches alleged catalytic converter thieves in action (1)
- Burlingame seeks solutions to housing (1)
- What about those moving forward? (1)
- Belmont districts (1)
- California convoy opposing COVID-19 mandates hits the road (1)
- San Mateo decides to allow larger ADUs (1)
- Belmont districts (1)
- Assemblymember Marc Berman, D-Palo Alto, adds 2 affordable housing bills (1)
- San Carlos continues pause on lot splits for more public outreach (1)
- Belmont will now directly elect mayor (1)
- CSM men’s hoops to host JUCO playoff opener (1)
- Patrick Gorham Boland (1)
- New housing planned for South B Street in San Mateo (1)
- California, Oregon, Washington to drop school mask mandates (1)
- Some San Mateo County districts drop mask mandates (1)
- Many San Mateo County residents preparing for the long haul; state legislators consider options for gas price relief (1)
- State of the Union: Biden vows to halt Russia, hit inflation (1)
- Support bill to fund Caltrain electrification (1)
Featured Events
Latest News
- 3 charged in shooting death of news crew security guard
- Live updates: No UN vote on Russia's derided resolution
- US adult smoking rate fell during first year of pandemic
- AP source: Raiders acquiring Davante Adams from Packers
- Peruvian court OKs prison release for ex-President Fujimori
- 'The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois' wins book critics award
- Davante Adams, Raiders shake up free agency with big trade
- Tara VanDerveer uses NCAA platform to pledge help to Ukraine
Recent Comments on our Stories
Latest e-Edition
The Daily Journal in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.