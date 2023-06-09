The historic federal indictment of Donald Trump stems from the alleged mishandling of classified documents that left the White House with the former president and then ended up at his Florida estate.

MIAMI (AP) — Former President Donald Trump improperly shared a Pentagon "plan of attack" and a classified map related to a military operation, according to a sweeping 37-count felony indictment related to the mishandling of classified documents that was unsealed Friday and that could instantly reshape the 2024 presidential race.

The indictment paints an unmistakably damning portrait of Trump's treatment of sensitive information, accusing him of willfully defying Justice Department demands to return documents he had taken from the White House to Mar-a-Lago, enlisting aides in his efforts to hide the records and even telling his lawyers that he wanted to defy a subpoena for the materials stored in his estate.

