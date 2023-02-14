ATLANTA (AP) — Republican Georgia lawmakers are again trying to erect a statue of U.S. Supreme Court Justice and Georgia native Clarence Thomas on the state Capitol grounds in Atlanta, in what many Democrats, particularly Black ones, see as an insensitive display of partisan power.

The Georgia state Senate voted 32-20 along party lines on Tuesday to mandate a statue of the Pin Point, Georgia, native. Minority Democrats had proposed amending the measure to also mandate a statue of the late Georgia congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis, but then pulled back the amendment.

