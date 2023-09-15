TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Bethany Patton steps up to the counter and places her pink mug into a shoebox-sized dishwasher. It spins. It whirs. Water splashes inside. After 90 seconds, the door opens and steam emerges. A barista grabs the mug, dries it and prepares Patton's order — a 16-ounce Starbucks double espresso on ice.

In the name of the environment and sustainability, Starbuck's iconic disposable cup may be on its way to extinction thanks to an unlikely force: Starbucks itself. It's part of the company's goals to to cut waste, water use and carbon emissions in half by 2030.

For bringing her own cup, Patton gets $1 off her drink.

