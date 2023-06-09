BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Joran van der Sloot, the chief suspect in the 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway, pleaded not guilty Friday to federal charges that he tried to extort money from the missing teen's mother in exchange for revealing the location of her body.

Peruvian authorities transferred Joran van der Sloot to Lima airport to be extradited to the U.S.

Van der Sloot is the main suspect in the 2005 disappearance of U.S. student Natalee Holloway.

Van der Sloot, 35, was extradited to the United States on Thursday from Peru, where he is serving a 28-year prison sentence after confessing to killing a Peruvian woman. He was arraigned in Birmingham, not far from the suburb where Holloway grew up, in his first court appearance in the case.

