SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Lawyers for California and the Trump campaign plan to argue in federal court over a state law requiring presidential candidates to release their tax returns to appear on the primary ballot.
A hearing is scheduled for Thursday.
Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the law aimed at forcing President Donald Trump to reveal his tax returns. He has said they are under audit and refuses to release them.
California's primary is scheduled for March 2020, and candidates will have to turn over five years of tax returns to the state by November to be on the ballot.
Trump's campaign wants a federal judge to halt the law from taking effect while the legal case plays out. It argues the law violates the Constitution by adding another requirement to run for president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.