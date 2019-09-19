SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Lawyers for California and the Trump campaign plan to argue in federal court over a state law requiring presidential candidates to release their tax returns to appear on the primary ballot.

A hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the law aimed at forcing President Donald Trump to reveal his tax returns. He has said they are under audit and refuses to release them.

California's primary is scheduled for March 2020, and candidates will have to turn over five years of tax returns to the state by November to be on the ballot.

Trump's campaign wants a federal judge to halt the law from taking effect while the legal case plays out. It argues the law violates the Constitution by adding another requirement to run for president.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription