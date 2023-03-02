President Joe Biden's administration is starting a push to get Congress to fund measures to help prosecute fraud in government coronavirus pandemic relief programs. The plans include measures to prevent future identity theft and help victims. The request is for $1.6 billion. A chunk of the money would go to hiring more prosecutors to pursue the cases. The Democratic administration also wants to lengthen statutes of limitations to give authorities more time to investigate and prosecute the cases. The Labor Department's Inspector General's Office estimates there has been $164 billion in improper unemployment insurance payments alone.

President Joe Biden's administration is asking Congress to approve more than $1.6 billion to help clean up the mess of fraud against the massive government coronavirus pandemic relief programs.

