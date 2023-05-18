WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden 's reelection campaign is vowing to hold the states that won him the White House in 2020 but also compete in places it lost like North Carolina and increasingly Republican-dominated Florida, providing what it says are "a number of viable pathways to the 270 electoral votes" needed to clinch four more years.

Offering her first extensive comments on strategy since she was named manager of Biden's campaign last month, Julie Chavez Rodriguez wrote in a memo to "interested parties" that the 2024 race presents "significant opportunities to grow Democratic support." It was released while Biden was traveling in Japan, but he is skipping previously planned, subsequent stops in Australia and Papua New Guinea to focus on debt limit talks in Washington.

