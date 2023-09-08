NEW DELHI (AP) — President Joe Biden opened his visit to India on Friday by meeting privately with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Indian leader's home in a session the White House said was marked by "undeniable warmth and confidence" in one another going into the annual Group of 20 summit where climate, economic security and more will dominate the weekend's talks.

Biden spent 52 minutes with Modi after a lavish welcome ceremony at the airport, and Kurt Campbell, a Biden adviser on the Indo-Pacific, told reporters afterward that warm sentiments have replaced a sense of distrust and uncertainty that previously defined relations between the two countries.

Leaders from the Group of Twenty countries with most of the world's leading economies came together in India on Friday for a summit to discuss some of the most pressing issues facing the world today.

