WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans are deeply divided along party lines in their views of President Donald Trump's actions in the most recent criminal cases brought against him, a new poll shows, with about half saying his alleged attempt to interfere in Georgia's 2020 vote count was illegal.

Donald Trump boasts that his standing among Republicans only improves as he faces a series of criminal charges. A new AP-NORC poll supports Trump's claim in the primary election, but the general election could be a different story.

The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, which was conducted before Monday's charges in the Georgia case, also shows that about half of Americans — 53% — approve of the Justice Department indicting Trump over his efforts to remain in office after losing the 2020 election.

