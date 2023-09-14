PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Days of wild weather that produced torrential rain, flooding, sinkholes and a tornado in New England could be a prelude to something more dangerous lurking offshore — Hurricane Lee.

AccuWeather says Hurricane Lee was forecast to weaken into a tropical storm by Sunday and likely make landfall in Nova Scotia, Canada, while wind and rain could affect parts of Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Maine and New Hampshire.

As the Category 1 system swirled southwest of Bermuda, Maine Gov. Janet Mills declared a state of emergency on Thursday, and the state was under its first hurricane watch in 15 years. The water-logged region prepared for 20-foot (6-meter) waves and wind gusts up to 70 mph (112 kph), along with more rain.

