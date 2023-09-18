IRAN-USA/DETAINEE

Siamak Namazi, Morad Tahbaz and Emad Shargi, who were released during a prisoner swap deal between U.S. and Iran, arrive at Doha International Airport, Qatar.

 Reuters

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Five Americans detained for years in Iran walked off a plane and into freedom Monday, some arm-in-arm, as part of a politically risky deal that saw President Joe Biden agree to the release of nearly $6 billion in frozen Iranian assets owed by a third country, South Korea.

Five prisoners sought by the U.S. in a swap with Iran were freed Monday and headed home as part of a deal that saw nearly $6 billion in Iranian assets unfrozen.

The successful negotiations for the Americans' freedom brought Biden profuse thanks from their families but heat from Republican presidential rivals and other opponents for the monetary arrangement with one of America's top adversaries.

