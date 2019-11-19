A Redwood City district that remains relatively untouched by the development boom occurring elsewhere in the city may soon experience change, or at least that’s the hope.
The Planning Commission earlier in the month unanimously signed off on various zoning amendments to the mixed-use live/work district that would allow multi-family housing, which is currently not allowed, by right, as well as height and density increases in exchange for community benefits. The City Council will consider the proposed changes, which include renaming the district to mixed-use transition, in December.
The MULW district encompasses more than 37 acres near corridors including El Camino Real, Woodside Road, Arguello Street, Winslow Street and Rolison Road. The district was established in 2013 with the goal of facilitating a creative mix of homes and low intensity workplaces, with the only housing allowed being live/work units — a workplace and home occupied by the same resident.
But no such development proposals have been submitted to the city and, despite a strong market, the district has seen almost no development activity since it was established because of overly restrictive zoning, officials have said. So the city began the process of loosening those restrictions to encourage development, particularly of housing, in the district.
The commission’s vote follows months of discussion on the matter, during which time property owners in the district raised concerns that the changes the city has been contemplating don’t go far enough to incentivize housing. The latest proposal appears to largely address their concerns.
“Thank you for the outreach and for addressing our concerns,” said Joel Butler, a developer who owns property in the MULW district. “I still think there may be unintended consequences in here down the road, but no one can tell the future and what we have here is a reasonable compromise.”
The latest zoning maintains a floor area ratio of 2 for the district, up from the previous proposal to lower the FAR to 1.5. Residential, commercial and mixed-use developments could be as tall as 40 feet and up to 60 feet in height if community benefits such as affordable housing or child care are provided. Housing proposals are also capped at 20 dwelling units per acre but could go up to 40 dwelling units per acre with community benefits.
There is a point system in which each community benefit included in a development proposal has a point value that translates to a certain amount of additional height or density. Since the previous study session on the MULW district, staff has added housing — the list already included affordable housing — as well as active uses on the ground floor to the list of community benefits to incentivize both.
The program further incentivizes two- and three-bedroom units and Commissioner Rick Hunter celebrated that particular addition because it “makes it easier for families.”
That said, Hunter wished the proposed changes would further incentivize housing, but acknowledged “this is the best we can do under the current [environmental impact report].” Senior Planner Lindy Chan said in the past that increasing the allowed density could require additional environmental review that could take as long as a year to complete.
Based on feedback from the community that the proposed point system was geared toward larger developments and was too high for smaller ones, staff added a small projects category that applies to projects of 15,000 square feet or less for the MULW community benefits program. That number was selected because the average lot size in the district is 11,500 square feet, according to a staff report.
There are a total of 143 parcels in the MULW district, ranging in size from 2,300 square feet to 93,000 square feet. Just 22 of those parcels have single-family homes on them.
While supportive of the above changes, Commissioner Bill Shoe does not expect to see significant development in the district given the relatively small size of the lots.
“Given my review and tour of these areas, there are some fairly constrained locations and parcels where we’ll be lucky to get any development proposals at all,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.