Aiming to streamline and clarify housing development in North Fair Oaks and to align with state law, the San Mateo County Planning Commission backed zoning changes increasing height and density allowances on portions of Middlefield Road and El Camino Real.
The amendments are meant to clarify changes to the county’s North Fair Oaks Community Plan adopted in 2011 that was meant to detail the vision and goals of residents for the area. The changes would also help the county achieve its housing element goals set by the state, said Will Gibson, a project planner with the county’s Planning and Building Department.
Specifically, staff has proposed allowing fully residential proposals to be built by right on some lots zoned for commercial mixed use along El Camino Real, Middlefield Road and Fifth Avenue. Portions of El Camino Real and Middlefield Road currently already zoned for residential uses could also see taller buildings, buildings with greater density and lower parking requirements if the Board of Supervisors agrees to adopt the changes.
A community survey of 221 people, about half of whom live in North Fair Oaks, conducted in August and September of last year found that about 42% of participants supported larger buildings being developed along Blenheim Avenue, 37% along Huntington Avenue and 33% behind Middlefield Road.
A majority of participants also said they’d like to see more commercial storefronts along El Camino Real. About 70 people said they’d like more parking, while about 50 wanted more housing, 35 wanted offices and a little more than 20 wanted more auto-oriented businesses.
Few comments were provided by commissioners who ultimately voted unanimously in favor of sending the recommendation to supervisors. The North Fair Oaks Community Council also reviewed the suggestions and recommended supervisors approve the proposal, according to a staff report. The board’s discussion on the issue has yet to be scheduled.
Planning Commissioner Fred Hansson commented the most on the issue, sharing support for reducing parking which he said could encourage people to not use their vehicles in areas with public transit systems.
“We kind of do everything reactive instead of proactive, which is always a problem,” Hansson said. “This is hard for me to say — no you cannot have your car. If you’re going to live in a transit area, I am supportive, really, of reducing cars because we won’t get the transit we need to make this successful and keep it from becoming a slum unless we do things differently from what we’re doing.”
The proposed parking amendments would standardize parking requirements across project types and zones but staff noted the county is prohibited by state law from applying any parking requirements on many projects in North Fair Oaks given its proximity to transit.
Other local regulations were also changed after being superseded by state law. A provision calling for the county to allow taller and denser buildings in exchange for community benefits was removed because state density bonuses already allow those variances for providing affordable housing. And some energy and water efficiency standards and electric vehicle charging requirements were removed because state law has gone beyond the requirement.
