A group of youth fled on bicycles after it was reported they were lighting fireworks that caused a small fire at Burton Park in San Carlos Monday evening — at the peak of a heat wave and smoky conditions caused by fires, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
The fire department responded after the caller reported stomping out some smoldering mulch caused by the fireworks, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
In addition to the heat advisory impacting most of the Bay Area, the National Weather Service issued a “Red Flag Warning” through the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 9. With weather conditions being what they are, the risk of fire increases drastically. The National Weather Service advises residents to exercise extreme caution during the Red Flag Warning.
A simple spark could cause a major fire, including the use of equipment and machinery as well as smoking. Officials advise parents to talk to their children about the dangers of fireworks, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
