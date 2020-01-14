A 40-year-old North Carolina resident convicted of attempted murder in La Honda shootings has been sentenced to 64 years to life in prison.
Bernard James Hofler walked up to a 75-year-old man sitting on a deck at the man’s La Honda home and shot him twice March 12, 2016, before walking to a cottage and shooting a second victim, prosecutors said.
Hofler was a stranger to both victims, one of whom was blinded in an eye and paralyzed on one side of his body because of the shootings, defense attorney Paul DeMeester said.
“It’s a very tragic case for all involved,” the attorney said.
Hofler brought weapons from North Carolina, DeMeester said.
“If we were in a land without guns these kind of things might end up with a black eye,” the attorney said.
Four days after the La Honda shootings, Hofler was walking along Highway 1 in Pacific and attacked officers who approached him, prosecutors said. Hofler got a shot off before he was subdued and arrested.
He was sentenced Friday in San Mateo County Superior Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.