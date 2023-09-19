Amid a rising prevalence of mental health issues, San Mateo County is offering free workshops meant to draw awareness to various mental health conditions and insight into how to be supportive when a loved one is in need.
“Be Sensitive, Be Brave for Suicide Prevention,” a two-hour, culturally sensitive and diverse workshop, is being led in partnership by the San Mateo County Library System and the county’s Behavioral Health and Recovery Services Department in honor of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.
The workshops, crafted for high school-age teens and adults, are meant to help participants identify when someone is in mental distress and how to sensitively and bravely respond, build awareness around resources and reduce stigma, and build cultural sensitivity around mental health to better respond to community needs.
Of the 2,258 county residents to die in 2021, 54 died of suicide, according to an annual report by the county coroner. An additional 82 residents died by suicide in 2020, 65 in 2019, 71 in 2018, 55 in 2017 and 68 in 2016, according to previous reports available online.
“We can all help prevent suicide,” Jei Africa, director of the county’s Behavioral Health and Recovery Services, said in a press release. “Research shows that acknowledging and asking about suicide in a supportive and caring way may reduce suicide risk. This is the reason why we focus on efforts to educate the community about the warning signs of suicide but more importantly on how to connect folks to appropriate resources.”
The workshops are being held at county libraries across the Peninsula with sessions having already been held in Woodside, East Palo Alto, San Carlos and Pacifica. Five more workshops remain — a 6 p.m. session Wednesday, Sept. 20, in Portola Valley; 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, in Millbrae; 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, in Belmont; 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, in Atherton and Thursday, Sept. 28, in Half Moon Bay.
The workshops are part of a broader local effort to inform the public about suicide prevention and to disrupt stigmas around mental health issues and disorders. A Recovery Picnic hosted by Voices of Recovery will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at the Coyote Point Recreation Area at 1701 Coyote Point Drive. Parking will be free for participants who mention they’re attending the event at the entrance.
Voices of Recovery will also be hosting a Recovery Dance, the last of its Recovery Happens events of 2023, at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at San Mateo’s P90 Friendship Hall at 416 Second Ave. DJ Netwerk will perform at both Voice of Recovery events that will also feature free food, raffles and other activities.
Events hosted by the county and its partners are all meant to promote the statewide theme of “Share Hope Together,” a message meant to underscore the value of network building to address knowledge of mental health concerns and available resources “while also reducing the weight of our burdens — allowing us to take action for suicide prevention together.”
“The act of sharing, whether that be sharing hope, stories, time, resources, or experiences, can serve as a powerful tool in suicide prevention,” according to the BHRS website. “By sharing hope with one another and throughout our communities, we can work through pain and connect individuals to resources in times of crisis and before.”
