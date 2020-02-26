California Secretary of State Alex Padilla is reminding voters that they are allowed two hours off of work without loss of pay to cast their ballots in next week’s election.
California law specifies that workers can get those hours off if they do not have enough time to vote during their non-work hours and if they notify their employers two working days in advance of the election, according to the secretary of state’s office.
Polling places statewide will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on this upcoming Election Day of March 3. People can also find early voting locations at CAEarlyVoting.sos.ca.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.