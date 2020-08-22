The San Mateo City Council Monday approved a new home for the worker resource center, which must relocate to make way for an affordable housing development that was approved by the council the same day.
The center, which connects day laborers with potential employers, is moving from 400 E. Fifth Avenue downtown to 171 N. Amphlett Blvd.
City officials have been searching for a new home for the facility since November and chose the site because it’s near Highway 101 and convenient to the North Central neighborhood where most of the workers live.
The city is covering the rent starting in September at $64,925 a year before utilities. The lease is for one year with three possible one-year extensions.
Councilmembers were slightly concerned that the city would be paying rent before the building could actually be utilized due to COVID-19. But Assistant City Manager Kathy Kleinbaum said industrial properties such as this one don’t often come on the market and councilmembers agreed to seize the opportunity.
“We don’t know if we wait that we’ll find suitable site,” Kleinbaum said, adding the new home does not need any tenant improvements.
According to a staff report, the center was established to address the issue of day laborers congregating on the street and to provide services to help them negotiate a fair wage for their work. The city contracts with nonprofit Samaritan House to staff and operate the center and provides them with the facility for their use. Samaritan House has toured the property and determined it is suitable to their needs, officials said.
The facility’s current address will soon be home to a public parking structure attached to a 250-unit 100% affordable housing development on city-owned land and designed by nonprofit MidPen Housing.
The facility must also relocate because of major maintenance issues, including a leaky roof that might not survive the winter, Kleinbaum said.
