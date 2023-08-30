Work trucks from three neighborhoods in Pacifica were burglarized early Sunday morning, police said.
Officers responded to several reports of vehicle burglaries in the city’s Fairmont, Westview and Pacific Manor neighborhoods, the Pacifica Police Department said in a news release Monday.
The burglaries occurred between the hours of 1:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, the police department said.
Hand tools and power tools were taken from contractor and work trucks, which had signs of forced entry, according to police.
Pacifica authorities are asking residents of the three neighborhoods to check their surveillance cameras for any suspicious activity during the time of the burglaries.
Those with relevant information are urged to call the Pacifica Police Department at (650) 738-7314, or the tip line at (650) 359-4444.
