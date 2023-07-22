Beginning next week, Foster City contractors will start work on restoring Beach Park Boulevard, which has been used as a staging area during the city’s Levee Improvement Project.
Shimmick Construction Inc., the city’s contractor, will begin repairing the segment of road now that most of the levee work adjacent to the site is complete.
