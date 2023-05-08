Parts of Woodside’s Huddart County Park will be closed this week due to an annual, multi-agency wildfire training.
From May 8 through May 13, Redwood City, Woodside and Menlo Park fire departments will use the county park to prepare for wildfire season this summer.
Residents and park users can expect to see fire trucks and hear equipment in some areas of the park. Helicopters will fly in the area and practice landing and take-off in the area, said park officials.
Fire officials will be in the Redwood, Meadow, Werder and Madrone areas from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Residents are advised to avoid the marked areas.
This training program will not involve fire or smoke.
