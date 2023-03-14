Around six redwood trees failed below Woodside Road causing instability, erosion and a large crack Saturday, and with more rain in the forecast, Caltrans is waiting until conditions are safe to assess the damage.
The road failed near the Portola Road intersection and is one of the main arteries that connects La Honda and the Skyline community to the Bayside. Even though Caltrans is taking a wait and see approach, Alice’s Restaurant, at the intersection of Skyline Boulevard and Woodside Road will be open for business and open to the community during the storms.
Andy Kerr has owned the restaurant for decades with his brother and said the restaurant never closes because it acts as a hub both socially and out of necessity.
“We are a hub for the community, they take care of us and we take care of them,” Kerr said. “And we don’t close, we are always here.”
The restaurant also owns a gas and propane station, which sits directly next to the restaurant. They also have fiber optic internet so when some households are affected by the storms he finds locals coming to the restaurant as a reliable source of Wi-Fi for work.
“It truly is a gathering place for the community when we have disasters or near disasters,” Kerr said.
A Caltrans supervisor told Kerr and General Manager Taylor Skeels the road could be closed for as long as a month but are looking to temporarily fix it.
This is definitely a hardship on the whole community, Skeels said, it is probably the most traveled and connects the community to the rest of the Peninsula, he said.
Kerr has lived in the area his entire life and said being in rural areas makes the community more tight-knit and resilient.
“We look after one another and take care of each other here,” Kerr said.
In preparation for the storms people are filling up their generators and filling up with a tremendous amount of propane, he said. One customer Monday got more than 100 gallons of propane.
The store is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays. Kerr said the restaurant will be open regardless of any disaster and ready to serve the community.
Caltrans spokesperson Alejandro Lopez said in an email that Caltrans cannot begin repairs until after the next storm.
“We encourage motorists to plan ahead and use QuickMap for live traffic conditions,” Lopez said.
Brayden Murdock, National Weather Service meteorologist, said there is a high wind warning and a flood watch through Tuesday night.
“Last storm we saw the wind before the storm, but this time it will be paired up with the wind, which will increase into Tuesday,” Murdock said.
The wind could ramp up from 40-50 mph in the coastal areas and above 2,500 feet elevation wind gusts can reach up to 70 mph, he added.
“That means, there could still be some falling trees and it’s going to be difficult driving with the wind and rain at the same time,” Murdock said.
It will be especially dangerous for higher profile vehicles, he added.
“The visibility isn’t going to be great, it is going to be a lot all at once for the morning commute,” Murdock said.
However, around Tuesday afternoon, the wind will ease up but the shower conditions will continue. The storm should accumulate around 1 3/4 inches on the Bayside and around 2-3 inches in the higher elevations.
The subtropical moisture means temperatures will float around the mid-50s and won’t drop off again until the storm passes around Wednesday. There could be a break from the rain until Friday.
QuickMap can be found at quickmap.dot.ca.gov.
