With climate change and wildfires garnering a bigger spotlight in education, Woodside High School students took third place this month in the Santa Cruz Forestry Challenge, focused on evaluating forest health and management in San Mateo County.
The Santa Cruz Forestry Challenge had 110 students from 18 schools in attendance at Redwood Glen Camp in the Loma Mar area, with seven Woodside students participating.
Kids conducted a forest inventory evaluation on the Camp Butano Forest Health Project, a 44-acre project to restore a forest system that has dealt with wildfires and changing climates. Students studied if a forestry health grant working toward helping the Butano Creek Girl Scout Camp in Pescadero had seen tree regeneration, if debris was left behind from wildfires, and if it was removed properly.
From Oct. 12-15, students collected data to evaluate program effectiveness and to predict future conditions from wildfires, including a field test to assess technical forestry knowledge and data-collecting skills.
The area was at the northern end of the CZU Complex fire that burned 86,000 acres in 2020 and has many homes near the camp border. The four-day program is part of the larger Forestry Challenge in California, an educational event for high school students in technical forestry and current forestry topics to learn about ecology and forest management.
Woodside High educators, like science teacher Alton Lee, believe taking kids to the forest is more salient to see the effects of the human cost of wildfires. The CZU fire caused many residents to have to evacuate to nearby hotels in San Mateo County and has led to a renewed push for preparedness programs from the county and state. Instead of contrived data invented for a lab class, students get a new experience of collecting real data and analyzing and presenting results, which Lee would like to see increased.
“The Forestry Challenge does a good job putting this issue in front of kids and saying, this is real, look at this,” Lee said. “It’s almost this confrontation of data and looking at what’s in front of you and at what climate change is doing.”
For some students, the program is about seeing science beyond the theoretical, while it allows others to explore career options. Lee said one student participating in the program last year expressed interest in becoming a firefighter and possibly a forester.
“Depending on the student, it’s either about seeing that science is real or being in the forest is potentially a career choice,” Lee said.
Sierra Pestoni, a senior at Woodside, described it as an excellent opportunity for high schoolers to appreciate the beauty of the nature around them.
Over this year’s program, seven Woodside High School students did field training with professionals about forest tools and tree species, collected and analyzed forest data to help organizations make forest management decisions and presented to foresters the best options to help the forest.
Day one looked at data collection, while day two focused on testing what they learned. The program finishes with a 15-minute presentation to a panel of judges about the student’s findings. Last year’s team finished first, but this year’s score was higher than the previous year’s.
“In terms of performance, they did even better than last year but because there were much more teams involved, it was much more competitive,” Lee said.
Lee said the school had used funding from the school’s Green Academy to send students to the Forestry Challenge. The academy offers a curriculum and programming to prepare students for careers in green technology and environmental sustainability. Led by Ann Akey, an environmental science teacher with the Sequoia Union High School District, Woodside has participated for the last 10 years.
Diane Dealey Neill is the executive director of Forestry Educators Incorporated, which runs the Forestry Challenge. Neill started the program in 2003 in El Dorado County to introduce kids to forest management and use science and data to study the environment. Neill said the program aims to help kids understand the applications of the science they learn in textbooks and labs with current societal issues around forest and wildfire management.
“Our number one goal is to connect science and math to the real world,” Neill said.
Neill said many kids like the program because it examines verified data, with information gathered and delivered to local land owners and county agencies for use in decision-making. The real-world experience helps kids become in tune with how science and data can help lead to change. Neill said Woodside students were mature and focused, noting their education at the Woodside High Green Academy helped give them added experience in sustainability. Woodside finished with 218 points, with Foresthill High School getting first with 226 points. People who want to learn more about the Forestry Challenge can visit forestrychallenge.org for more information.
