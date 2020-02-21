A revised grading schedule that relocates dusky-footed woodrat nests and delays road work until May for the 19-lot Ascension Heights subdivision near the College of San Mateo goes before county planning commissioners Wednesday.
A proposed grading schedule and haul routes for the 13-acre San Mateo Highlands site, bordered by Bel Aire Road and Ascension Drive in unincorporated San Mateo County, went before planning commissioners Sept. 25 and was continued to deal with comments by the public and commissioners.
Wet weather grading on such a steep site — and whether partially completed grading could be adequately protected during a severe storm, more likely due to climate change — were among comments, a county staff report said.
The applicant Bel Aire Heights agreed to revise the grading schedule to delay work until May.
If grading is not completed by Oct. 1 as proposed, a wet weather grading exemption will be required and planning commissioners will have to approve the new schedule, a county staff report said.
Bel Aire Heights also hired Sequoia Environmental to document dusky-footed woodrat nests, and put in place a relocation plan to a forested portion of the site that will not be developed.
The Baywood Park, Enchanted Hills and Starlite Heights neighborhoods surround the property, a county planning staff report said. Construction-related grading traffic is limited to 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the staff report said.
County supervisors approved the project in 2016 and a state appellate court decision in 2018 upheld the action.
A Board of Supervisors condition required Planning Commission approve a grading schedule — a task the Department of Public Works typically performs, the staff report said.
Planning commissioners meet 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, in the Board of Supervisors chambers at 400 County Center, Redwood City.
