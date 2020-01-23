A 58-year-old woman who in 2011 stabbed her estranged husband at the Redwood City construction business they owned was granted her request for a three-year denial of parole, prosecutors said.
Laura Jean Wenke continues to take no responsibility for her crime, according to prosecutors.
The victim and prosecutors asked for a five-year denial of parole.
Wenke was sentenced in 2014 to 11 years to life for convictions including attempted murder.
The parole hearing was held Friday at the Central California Women’s Facility, California State Prison at Chowchilla.
Wenke and her husband were going through a divorce in 2011 and she was unhappy that he had a new girlfriend, prosecutors said.
Then-Los Altos resident Wenke was dressed in a mechanics jumpsuit and had Bubble Wrap around her body underneath when she parked her truck in front of a window looking into the construction business, prosecutors said.
She walked up to the victim, discharged a stun gun into his side and then stabbed him in the chest and neck, prosecutors said.
The victim had a $2 million life insurance policy with Laura Wenke still listed as the beneficiary, prosecutors said.
He was released from the hospital after several days treatment.
