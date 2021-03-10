A woman who allegedly ran her mother over with a car deliberately at their residence and fled will be examined by doctors to determine her competency to stand trial, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Vanessa Veneziano, 42, of Burlingame, will have two doctors assigned to examine her by the court March 11 after her attorney declared a doubt she could stand trial. If found not competent, she will be committed to Napa State Hospital. Veneziano allegedly ran over her elderly mother twice after returning home following an argument with her father Feb. 9 at the residence where they all lived. When her mother came out to try and talk with her, Veneziano had positioned the car so that it was perpendicular to the curb and facing directly at the front door of the house and suddenly accelerated the car toward her mother, who tried to run onto the front lawn but wasn’t fast enough.
Veneziano hit her mother with the car, knocking her to the ground with half of her body underneath the vehicle, prosecutors said. She then allegedly reversed back over her mother’s body, drove over her a second time, then reversed over her again before fleeing.
Before Veneziano drove off, she yelled something to the effect of “I hope she dies,” the DA’s Office said.
