A woman, said by prosecutors to be a San Mateo transient who spit on an officer’s leg at Sequoia Station in Redwood City near the Safeway, pleaded no contest Wednesday to felony resistance of a peace officer.
Julie Michelle Bellusk, 49, will be sentenced March 20.
Police responded May 18, 2019, after a citizen reported Bellusk threw her tote bag at him and threatened to cut his throat, prosecutors said.
After the spitting on the responding officer’s leg, Bellusk screamed threats at the officer, said she would kill her and would slit her carotid artery, prosecutors said.
