A 70-year-old woman was struck and killed Thursday morning by a SamTrans bus near the Caltrain station in downtown Redwood City, according to SamTrans officials.
The woman was struck by the bus at about 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of James Avenue and El Camino Real and witnesses say the woman appeared to have been in a crosswalk at the time, SamTrans spokeswoman Tasha Bartholomew said.
No injuries were reported among the four bus passengers or the driver.
The Caltrain station remained open while the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Transit Police Bureau investigated, but the northbound lanes of El Camino Real and the portion of James Avenue that leads to the station remain closed after the incident Thursday, Bartholomew said.
