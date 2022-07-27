An office administrator accused of stealing $146,000 from a victim at the Huddleston Home Health Care For Seniors in Burlingame has been sentenced to 90 days in jail and given two years probation, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Kristina Michel Smith, 55, of Millbrae, was an office administrator and handled office work. The DA’s Office said that Smith allegedly wrote 117 fraudulent checks to herself and stole $146,000 over five years from 2014 to 2019. The victim discovered the embezzlement when she found she had no money, resulting in an audit, the DA’s Office said. Smith confessed and blamed her conduct on her husband’s alcohol problem, the DA’s Office said. Smith must also pay restitution of around $164,000.
