A woman who was run over by a man in a BMW SUV several times in downtown Millbrae early Monday morning is in critical condition and the suspect arrested for attempted murder, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 12:21 a.m., a patrol deputy conducting a business check located an unresponsive woman lying face down in the parking lot of Starbucks at 513 Broadway in Millbrae. She had sustained major injuries and the preliminary investigation showed that she was struck by a vehicle. She was transported to San Francisco General Hospital where she underwent surgery and is in critical condition, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Surveillance camera footage was obtained from a local business which showed a gray BMW SUV hitting the woman at a high rate of speed and then running over her several more times, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
During the investigation, a patrol deputy who was actively searching the area located a BMW SUV matching the description of the suspect vehicle. The vehicle was parked in front of a residence on Henry Place and had damage consistent with a recent collision. Detectives and deputies contacted Garrett Young, 23, at the residence where the BMW was parked. Detectives interviewed Young and determined that he was the person responsible for striking the victim in front of Starbucks. Based on interviews and evidence gathered, detectives learned that Young purposely struck the victim and his actions were premeditated. Young was placed under arrest and booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective J. Piper at (650) 363-4062 or email jpiper@smcgov.org.
