Police in Millbrae are investigating a robbery that occurred Friday.
On Friday at 6:30 p.m., a woman was crossing the street at Magnolia Avenue and Paramount Drive when a man exited the front passenger side of a car that was stopped at the intersection.
The man then took the woman’s purse and knocked her to the ground and then got back into the vehicle.
As it sped away, the vehicle’s door was still open, and the door struck the woman as she was trying to get up from the street.
The woman was not injured during the incident.
