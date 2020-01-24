Two teenage girls were arrested Wednesday night for pushing a woman to the ground and robbing her in the area of California Drive and South Irwin Place, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 10 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the scene on the report of a strong-armed robbery. The victim said the two girls approached her from behind, forcefully ripped the cellphone out of her hand, then pushed her to the ground. The woman had minor injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies found two girls who matched the description given by the victim nearby and they had the stolen phone. One was 16, from Vallejo; the other was 15, and from Pleasant Hill. Deputies believe the girls targeted the woman while she was on BART, then followed her onto city streets, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
