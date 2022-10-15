A woman accused of driving under the influence and causing a crash on Highway 1 south of Half Moon Bay that killed a man has pleaded no contest to manslaughter, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Liana Felde, 29, of Felton, was charged with vehicular manslaughter and DUI for a Feb. 27, 2021, crash on Highway 1 south of Dehoff Canyon Road that left 32-year-old Half Moon Bay resident Jesse Schouboe dead.
Schouboe’s wife was driving north on the highway with him in the passenger seat when Felde, driving south, suddenly veered over the center line and their vehicle head-on, prosecutors said. Felde was pulled from her vehicle and allegedly had a blood-alcohol test of .16%, well above the .08 legal limit. Felde pleaded no contest Oct. 14 to the manslaughter charges, with the possibility of getting in between five years and eight months to seven years and eight months, prosecutors said. Her next court date is Nov. 22.
