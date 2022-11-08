A woman accused of stealing a purebred Yorkshire terrier puppy in Pacifica has pleaded no contest to the theft and has been sentenced to nine months in county jail, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
The puppy, named Oliver, was playing in its front yard on the 100 block of Shoreview Avenue in Pacifica when Keri Livingston, 52, allegedly reached over and stole it, the DA’s Office said.
