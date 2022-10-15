A daycare employee at a Pacifica child care center accused of cruelty toward children at the facility has pleaded no contest to felony child endangerment, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said Oct. 14.
Mikala Ghirarduzzi, 20, was accused, based on photo and video evidence, of engaging in dangerous and cruel behavior toward children, the DA’s Office said. She was arrested in December 2021 for felony child cruelty after receiving information about her behavior, according to Pacifica police. The DA’s Office said she faces up to one year in county jail. Police did not identify the facility, but noted it is not affiliated with the city’s child care program. The daycare center terminated Ghirarduzzi’s employment and cooperated with investigators, police said.
