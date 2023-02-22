A San Bruno live-in caretaker accused of stealing at least $229,000 from two elders over six months has pleaded no contest to elder abuse and faces up to three years in state prison, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Aila Markpol, 42, was accused of using two people’s bank information from January to June of 2022 to steal funds for vacations, theme parks, casino visits and cash withdraws, the DA’s Office said.
