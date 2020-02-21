Redwood City resident Nina Guttenbeil, 51, who prosecutors say stole $107,158 using the ATM card of a 98-year-old San Carlos woman, was sentenced Thursday to five years probation and 364 days in county jail.
The elderly woman had hired Guttenbeil as a caretaker after a recommendation by a local church, prosecutors said. Guttenbeil stole the funds between 2015 and 2019, prosecutors said.
The victim’s daughters realized the thefts after looking into their mother’s finances, prosecutors said.
They confronted Guttenbeil and she admitted the theft, said prosecutors.
She was ordered Thursday to pay $107,158 in restitution, prosecutors said. Credit for time served means she will be released from county jail.
