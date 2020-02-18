The San Mateo County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday confirmed the identity of a woman killed in a solo-vehicle wreck Saturday along Highway 101 in Burlingame.
Redwood City resident Ivette Mota, 27, was ejected from an SUV, which subsequently rolled on top of her during the wreck, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The wreck was reported around 5:30 a.m. Saturday along southbound Highway 101 near the Broadway off-ramp.
Investigators do not suspect drugs or alcohol played a role in the wreck, the CHP said Saturday.
