A woman is currently in the hospital with serious injuries after allegedly being hit in the head with a hammer by her son, who has been arrested and charged with attempted murder, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.

Benjamin Chouanard, 25, of Redwood City, hit his mother with the hammer when she visited him Sunday afternoon at his apartment in the 100 block of Broadway in Redwood City. He reportedly rushed out of his room and hit her once in the head, the DA's Office said.

She got outside and called 911, and the landlord came over to assist her and tell Chouanard to drop the hammer. Chouanard reportedly has mental health issues, according to the DA’s Office.

He appeared in court Monday, and his next court date is May 4 for entry of plea. His bail is set at $2 million.

