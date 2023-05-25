The attorney for a woman alleged to have administered a fatal cosmetic procedure to a Kim Kardashian look-alike in Burlingame asked for a bail reduction from $200,000, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Vivian Gomez, 50, of Royal Palm Beach, Florida, was extradited over the weekend and appeared in court on Monday, May 22, for charges of felony involuntary manslaughter and practicing medicine without a license resulting in death and is facing eight years in state prison if convicted, according to the DA’s Office.
Gomez allegedly flew in from Florida and performed an illegal gluteal silicone injection April 19 to Christina Gourkani, 34, who is a Kim Kardashian look-alike with an online following, at the Burlingame Marriott hotel. Shortly after the procedure, Gourkani felt ill and her fiancé called 911. She was transported to Mills-Peninsula Medical Center in Burlingame where she died the next day of respiratory failure and pulmonary embolism, District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said.
The alleged procedure performed is disapproved by the Food and Drug Administration due to its health danger and Wagstaffe said his office and investigators are waiting for a toxicology report’s completion to determine what Gourkani administered.
The DA said he is also looking into if Gourkani had previous procedures administered by Gomez.
Gomez is set to return to court next Tuesday, May 30, for the bail hearing and entry of plea, according to the DA’s Office.
