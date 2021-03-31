A 74-year-old San Bruno woman is in critical condition after being hit by a minivan around the intersection of San Bruno and Masson avenues on Friday evening, the San Mateo Police Department said Tuesday.
The car driver, a 56-year-old man from San Jose, remained at the scene and was cooperative with the collision investigation, police said. Alcohol and narcotics are not considered factors in the investigation at this time, and officers at the scene did not observe any systems of alcohol and drug use, San Bruno police Lt. Gene Wong said.
“In contacting the driver, it didn’t appear the person was displaying those objective symptoms,” Wong said.
San Bruno police responded to the scene at 10:41 p.m. and found the woman in the road suffering from major injuries and unresponsive. The San Bruno Fire Department and paramedics also responded. Paramedics provided medical attention to the woman, and she was eventually transported to the hospital.
Law enforcement is still trying to determine the cause and factors behind the accident, and officials from the Regional Major Accident Investigation Team, or MAIT, spent Tuesday afternoon examining the area to conduct forensic measurements that briefly closed down a relatively small area of the street for a half-hour, Wong said.
The Regional MAIT team consists of personnel from the San Bruno, Burlingame, South San Francisco, Hillsborough and Daly City police departments, who have specialized training and complete major accident investigations.
It’s something we do for all major collisions,” Wong said
The investigation is still ongoing to determine if the pedestrian was on the sidewalk, the vehicle’s condition, measurements of the scene, and the vehicle’s speed.
“We are not close on any final solution,” Wong said.
Wong did not have specific numbers on collision data for the area but said San Bruno Avenue has a higher level of incidents because it is a large commercial corridor with lots of cross traffic. A study of San Bruno and Easton avenues resulted in crossing lights being put in, but he did not have any information on San Bruno and Masson avenues. The area also has a higher number of vehicles on the road due to its proximity to businesses, homes and major freeways.
“There’s just a lot of conflict with vehicles,” Wong said.
Anyone with any information related to this incident is urged to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or by email at sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov to provide help. Information can be left anonymously.
