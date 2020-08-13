Waley Cheong

A 53-year-old woman fatally stabbed in unincorporated Redwood City early Tuesday morning has been identified by the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office as Katayoun Fomanimaskan.

Deputies responded at 5:08 a.m. to calls about a disturbance at a home pon the 500 block of Sequoia Avenue and learned that Waley Cheong, a 23-year-old San Francisco man, had entered the residence and allegedly stabbed Fomanimaskan as well as a 65-year-old man and 20-year-old woman.

During the altercation, one of the residents confronted Cheong, who was also stabbed. Fomanimaskan and Cheong both succumbed to their injuries and the other two victims were taken to a hospital for treatment, county sheriff’s officials said.

Investigators learned Cheong was a former acquaintance of one of the victims, but a motive for the attack has not been released by the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact Detective Fava at (650) 363-4192 or jfava@smcgov.org.

