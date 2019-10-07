A 63-year-old woman who died after being hit by a recreational vehicle Friday evening in Pacifica has been identified as Karen Irene Sinclair, according to the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office.
Sinclair was hit by the RV at about 5 p.m. on the 2200 block of Palmetto Avenue, according to police.
She was taken to a trauma center but later died, according to police.
The driver of the RV, a 71-year-old man, cooperated with investigators.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Pacifica police at (650) 738-7314, or leave information anonymously by calling the Silent Witness Tip Line at 650-359-4444.
Online crime tips may also be submitted at cityofpacifica.org/depts/police/default.asp.
