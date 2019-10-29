A 31-year-old East Palo Alto woman did not enter a plea to felony assault charges and misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence of alcohol when she appeared in court for the first time Friday after she was arrested in San Bruno last week for driving a car at another woman with whom she got into a fight, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
At around 2:50 p.m. Oct. 23, Adilene Ramirezreyes was allegedly driving a car in San Bruno with a 32-year-old woman, and the two argued about the woman’s alleged affair with Ramirezreyes’ boyfriend. Ramirezreyes allegedly threatened to kill the woman before stopping the car, getting out and walking to the passenger door of the car, according to prosecutors.
Ramirezreyes allegedly attacked the woman, who got out of the car, and a physical fight took place. Though witnesses intervened and separated the women, Ramirezreyes allegedly got back into her car and drove at the other woman, who was able to jump out of the way before Ramirezreyes drove the car into a tree, according to prosecutors.
Officers arriving at the scene on the 500 block of Mastick Avenue noted Ramirezreyes appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. Results from a preliminary alcohol-screening test administered showed Ramirezreyes’s blood alcohol content level was as high as .16%, according to prosecutors.
Ramirezreyes is next expected to appear in court Oct. 30 for appearance of retained counsel and entry of plea, according to prosecutors.
