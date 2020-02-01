A woman prosecutors say grabbed a large kitchen knife and stabbed her boyfriend, who bled to death in front of the couple’s trailer park in South San Francisco, has a new preliminary hearing date.
Victoria Soledad Garcia, 30, argued with Christhian Alderete before the fatal Oct. 17, 2019, stabbing, prosecutors said.
Garcia’s preliminary hearing will be held April 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.