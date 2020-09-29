A woman was arrested near a pro-police rally Friday in Redwood City after walking in traffic and resisting officers, according to police.
Jesilyn Faust, 30, was cited and released following her arrest and was not booked into jail, according to District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe. While detained, police searched a backpack she was carrying and said they found a handheld metal chipping hammer or demolition tool as well as two cans of spray paint.
“Based upon the circumstances leading up to and surrounding this law enforcement contact, police personnel believe it was highly likely that the chipping hammer/demolition tool and the spray paint were going to be used to cause property damage and/or possibly harm individuals in the downtown Redwood City area,” according to a press release.
Prior to the rally at Courthouse Square, police said they discovered a social media post that called upon people to “make good trouble” at the event and “show up in solidarity. Solidarity means attack,” according to the release.
Also before the rally, police received advisories from two other Bay Area law enforcement agencies that independently reported “counter opposition groups were on their way to Redwood City to disrupt the event,” the release states.
During Faust’s arrest, a group of bystanders “converged on the struggle and physically encroached upon the officers involved in the arrest,” police said.
Faust was detained on the ground and arrested for “obstructing, delaying or resisting a peace” officer and was taken to a nearby police facility as the investigation continued and before she was released.
