Deputies on Thursday arrested a woman in connection with a residential burglary and other crimes in Millbrae.
Sally Rose Smith, 35, of San Mateo County, was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary, vehicle theft and prowling, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
On Thursday at 4:36 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on the 900 block of Sequoia Avenue in Millbrae.
Deputies said the resident had arrived home and discovered a woman inside the residence.
The woman, later identified as Smith, was detained and was found to have property in her possession from inside the home, deputies said.
Smith was also linked to two additional crimes in the same area that had occurred earlier in the day.
The first was the theft of a car from a supermarket parking lot, and she was also identified as prowling around a different home where the stolen car was found abandoned, deputies said.
