An East Palo Alto woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon for driving under the influence of alcohol, assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder for trying to hit someone with her car on the 500 block of Mastick Avenue, according to police.
At about 2:51 p.m., San Bruno police were called to the area on the report of a vehicle colliding with a tree. They discovered the driver, Adilene Ramirezreyes, 31, had allegedly been in a verbal and physical altercation with someone else prior to the collision. She allegedly tried to run over the victim with her vehicle. The victim fled on foot and hid behind a tree, which she then allegedly struck with her vehicle, according to police.
After being treated at a local hospital for injuries related to the collision, Ramirezreyes was booked into the San Mateo County Jail, according to police.
